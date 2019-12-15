Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Patriots’ offensive struggles have mounted, Tom Brady and Co. needed to show some signs of life Sunday as the unit tries to right the ship.

Well, New England wasted little time putting points on the board at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Patriots took the opening kickoff in their Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and proceeded to march 75 yards down the field for the tilt’s first score. The eight-play drive concluded with a Brady screen pass to James White, who dashed 23 yards to pay dirt.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, their lead didn’t last very long. The Bengals also found the end zone on their opening drive, as a Cethan Carter eight-yard touchdown catch capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive for the home team. It marked Cincinnati’s first TD on an opening drive this season.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images