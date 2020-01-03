Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been tossed around as a possible candidate for the Cowboys’ head coaching job now that Dallas reportedly is moving on from Jason Garrett.

But what if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sets his sights on a more prominent member of the New England organization?

Skip Bayless sent everyone into the weekend by casually wondering Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed” whether Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would consider becoming the next head coach of the Cowboys if New England loses Saturday to the Tennessee Titans.

“If the dynasty falls on its face, if that’s the end of (Tom) Brady and Belichick, is there some chance that Belichick might become available depending on how (Patriots owner) Robert Kraft plays this? Because he’s going to have to pick a side again and somebody’s not going to like it, to the point somebody’s gonna wanna leave,” Bayless said. “And it’s possible, I just throw this out there, I think Bill Belichick would be at least slightly intrigued with America’s Team and the talent they have in the cupboard.”

Not only did Shannon Sharpe not brush off Bayless’ wild theory. He actually agreed Belichick might be interested in the Cowboys job, so long as Jones would be willing to turn over the entire football operations department and pay the legendary coach rather handsomely. And Bayless could envision those stars aligning.

“This would be the move where Jerry Jones says, ‘I’m 77 years of age, I’m not getting any younger’ — as he often says — and he would just say, ‘OK, I’ve tried everything. I’m gonna try this,’ and I’m gonna have to back completely off and say, ‘You’re supposed to be the greatest coach in the history of this league. Show me,’ ” Bayless explained.

The more likely scenario is the Cowboys look elsewhere, with McDaniels, Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer among the other notable names floated for the vacancy. Bayless’ theory speaks to the uncertainty surrounding the Patriots’ future, though, as Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career and New England’s two-decade run of dominance looks like it could be nearing its end.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images