Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Brad Stevens is a funny guy.

The Celtics head coach, as he usually does, met with the media ahead of Boston’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at TD Garden. He was asked about the BIG3 rule changes that were announced Jan. 11, and saw an opportunity to take a hilarious jab at Brian Scalabrine, who is captain of the Ball Hogs.

“Scal, you still doing that?”, Stevens asked Scalabrine.

“Of course,” the NBC Sports Boston analyst replied. “You saw me play the other night.”

“I did,” Stevens said. “That’s why I asked.”

The exchange was pretty awesome. Check it out below:

Brad Stevens giving @Scalabrine a hard time about his play the other night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/esqszTatue — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 15, 2020

Gotta love it.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images