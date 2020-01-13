Tuukka Rask was selected to go to this year’s NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center, but the Bruins goalie has decided to skip out on the event.

Rask on Monday explained his decision to do so ahead of Boston’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, stating it was a bit of a “selfish decision.”

“I had to be kind of selfish, thinking about how much hockey we played last year and short summer and thinking to play until June again, this game falling right basically in the middle of of our bye week, so (I) wouldn’t be able to do anything with the family,” he said per the team. “So just kind of a selfish decision to spend time with the family and go away and get your mind, body kind of rejuvenated and be ready for the last couple busy months of the season.”

🎥 Tuukka Rask addresses the media in Philadelphia regarding his decision not to attend the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend: pic.twitter.com/lHAsjXVm2X — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 13, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy will replace Rask for the Atlantic Division. The All-Star Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images