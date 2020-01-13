It all comes down to this.
The 2020 College Football Playoff national champion will be decided Monday night when Clemson squares off with LSU. The reigning champions took one step closer toward defending their title by narrowly defeating Ohio State in the semifinals, while LSU had a far easier time with the Oklahoma Sooners.
It will be a de-facto home game for LSU, which will be playing in its first National Championship Game since 2007 at Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans.
Here’s how to watch Clemson vs. LSU online:
When: Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images