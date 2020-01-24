Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are going to be pretty shorthanded Friday night in Orlando.

Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will be out for the C’s meeting with the Magic at Amway Center. The two wings had been listed as questionable in the injury report released Thursday, though Tatum was ruled out Friday.

Brown went through shootaround Friday morning, but it appears he’s not quite fit to play. He missed two games last week with a thumb injury sustained Jan. 15 against the Detroit Pistons, then hurt his ankle Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. According to the Celtics’ injury report, it is the right ankle sprain keeping Brown out against Orlando.

Tatum is sidelined with a right groin strain, with the injury happening in Wednesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Head coach Brad Stevens downplayed the severity of the injury following the game, but it is little surprise the Celtics aren’t going to make Tatum try to play through any pain, especially considering the injury woes they’ve already dealt with this season.

In addition to Brown and Tatum, the Celtics will be without Enes Kanter (right hip contusion). Tacko Fall was called up as a result of Kanter’s absence.

Tip for Celtics-Magic is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images