MIAMI — Tyrann Mathieu doesn’t just want Tom Brady to change teams this offseason. He wants him to switch conferences.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety was asked Monday during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night how Brady should proceed if he hits free agency in March.

“I don’t know,” Mathieu replied from his podium at Marlins Park. “Whatever he do, I hope he stay out the AFC.”

That’s an understandable request. Though Brady and the New England Patriots were bounced in the wild-card round this season, they appeared in each of the previous three Super Bowls, four of the previous five and five of the previous eight.

Brady has reached the AFC Championship Game in 13 of his 18 full seasons. He led New England to a 37-31 overtime win in Kansas City in last year’s conference title game — a result that, in part, spurred the Chiefs to sign Mathieu in the offseason to bolster their porous secondary.

Brady’s Patriots contract expires when the NFL league year ends March 17. If he and the team do not reach an agreement on an extension by that date, he’ll become a free agent for the first time in his career and would be free to sign with any team.

Mathieu hopes that team is in the NFC.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images