Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Curt Schilling will have to wait another year.

In his eighth year on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, the former Boston Red Sox right-hander found himself on the outside looking in. Again.

Schilling garnered 70 percent of votes while inductees need 75 percent. He came up 20 votes shy, while first-ballot Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and Larry Walker earned nominations into Cooperstown on Tuesday night.

Schilling, however, tweeted out a thank you on social media.

Thank you. The tweets, DM's, Emails have been both staggering and overwhelming. That you took the time is appreciated. But these are fights for another day, Congratulations to Derek and Larry, two good men who deserve their due in Cooperstown! #Rolen4HOF2021 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 22, 2020

Schilling spent four of his 20 MLB seasons in Boston and won 53 games in a Red Sox uniform.

There is good news for Schilling though, and thus those who hope to see him get a spot in the Hall.

Schilling finished third in votes received (278), meaning when he returns for his ninth year on the ballot, he will be the returnee with the highest number of votes. Rogers Clemens earned 61 percent while Barry Bonds received 60.7 percent.

Also, Schilling received a 9.1 percent bump (from 60.1 in 2019 to 70 in 2020) from the last year. That means Schilling could be headed in the right direction, and perhaps see getting the call in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images