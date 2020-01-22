Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Derek Jeter is a first-ballot Hall of Famer after an illustrious career.

The former New York Yankees shortstop is one of two players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. He received 396 of 397 votes, falling one shy of a unanimous election with 99.7 percent of the vote.

That said, Jeter said Tuesday night he’s “extremely excited and honored” by his election.

“Everyone told me it was a foregone conclusion. I didn’t buy it. So it was not a relaxing day, there was a lot of anxiety,” Jeter said, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I was nervous, sitting around waiting for a phone call to something that is completely out of your control.

“Once you get the phone call, I don’t even know if I said anything for a while, because it is the ultimate honor. It’s a very humbling experience. To be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame, it’s truly a dream come true.”

Well deserved, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images