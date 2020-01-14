A grand victory tour certainly is not in the cards for Ed Orgeron.
Orgeron captured his first national championship as a head coach Monday night when LSU took down Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For Orgeron’s players, a round of cigars proceeded what likely was a long night out. As for Coach O’s celebration plans, well, they’re a bit more low-profile.
“We got a nice week. I got Kelly and my three boys with me. We’re probably going to get a ham sandwich or maybe some boudin or something, go to bed, wake up tomorrow and do it again,” Orgeron told Scott Van Pelt on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
Given the excitement he’s helped spread over the state of Louisana, we have a feeling that ham sandwich will be on the house wherever Orgeron and his family eat.
