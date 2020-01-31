Super Bowl LIV is just days away, but the most popular question in the NFL isn’t whether the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will come out on top this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Somehow, the New England Patriots still have found a way to take over Twitter — this time courtesy of Tom Brady.

The veteran quarterback posted a cryptic photo Thursday that has taken the internet by storm. The post is pretty unclear, featuring a silhouette of Brady walking into (or out of) Gillette Stadium, but it has left New England dying to know: What does it mean?

ESPN’s “Get Up” tackled the topic Friday in Miami, focusing primarily on a commercial theory.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with his football future,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said. “Keep in mind we are upon maybe the biggest commercial weekend of the year. … Maybe it pertains to a commercial of some sort. But I was told, ‘Don’t think this has anything to do with his football future, because it doesn’t.’ ”

Pat McAfee fed off Schefter’s logic, adding that some believe Brady’s watch is on his left hand, which would indicate the six-time Super Bowl champ is walking into the stadium.

“What if that’s an Under Armour commercial, though, and in said Under Armour commercial he says, ‘This could’ve been the last time I walked into this stadium,’ which is what Tom Brady has done this entire time is kind of just play this perfectly,” McAfee said.

“This has been a cerebral attack at free agency by the greatest of all time, and I love it. … He could go anywhere at any time and that’s because Tom Brady played this perfectly. GOAT on the field, GOAT on social media.”

Brady, 42, can sign with any team once free agency opens March 18. But as far as Schefter is concerned, Brady isn’t even sure where he wants to end up at this point.

“… I feel pretty strongly that he doesn’t know what he’s doing right now,” Schefter added. “But I think that he’s going to be looking forward to this whole process, whatever it entails, whether that means he winds up back in New England or whether he goes on some sort of free agent tour here.”

One thing is for certain: the Brady rumors aren’t going away anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images