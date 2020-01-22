Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford will look better than ever in 2020.

RFR has added Castrol as its official oil partner, the team announced Wednesday morning. Additionally, Castrol will serve a a primary sponsor of Ryan Newman and the No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford Mustang in select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events next season.

And that’s a great thing, as the No. 6 Castrol paint scheme instantly becomes one of the schemes in the sport.

Check out these photos:

“We are really excited to have Castrol on board as our official oil partner,” RFR co-owner Jack Roush said in a statement. “Castrol has been a leader in engine lubrication for as long as I can recall. They have a history of competing with great success at the highest levels of motorsports. I’m looking forward to the edge we feel they will provide our race cars going forward and we can’t wait to launch our partnership in Daytona.”

Added David Bouet, president of Castrol U.S.: “Jack has a hard-earned reputation for success in NASCAR and all of us at Castrol are thrilled by the opportunity to join the Roush Fenway team.”

Castrol’s debut as a primary sponsor of the No. 6 will come March 1 at Auto Club Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing