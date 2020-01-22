Spring training games will be officiated more accurately than ever this season, according to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
In an interview with FOX Business Network on Wednesday, Manfred shared how the league plans to build on its use of “robot umpires” this spring. A camera-based system will call balls and strikes as a means to improve accuracy.
“We believe over the long haul it’s going to be more accurate,” Manfred said, as transcribed by ESPN.com. “It will reduce controversy in the game and be good for the game.
“We think it’s more accurate than a human being standing there,” he later added. “The current strike zone design is actually three-dimensional, and a camera is better at calling a three-dimensional strike zone than the human eye.”
Manfred indicated some minor leagues will begin using the same system this year, as well.
This isn’t the first time MLB has sought out a computerized system to improve officiating. Last year, the independent Atlantic League had plate umpires wear earpieces, which were hooked up to a camera system that distinguished between balls and strikes. The umpires still were positioned behind the plate and ultimately made the calls.
Manfred made a clear distinction Wednesday that just because the new system is computerized, doesn’t necessarily mean the league is using robots.
“From the fans’ perspective, it looks exactly like it looks today,” he said.
The Arizona Fall League also used this system last year.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images