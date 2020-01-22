Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New details have emerged on this week’s disturbing incident involving former Boston Celtics player Delonte West.

A video of an irrational, seemingly crazed West went viral Monday, and NBA fans, players and media alike since have voiced their support for a player who has a history of battling mental illness. The video allegedly was taken after West got into a fight with another man on a Maryland freeway — an incident which also was recorded.

And while West’s well-being is the top priority, it is fair to wonder about the story behind the incident.

According to TMZ, a witness told police in Prince George’s County that West started the streetfight by throwing a glass bottle at the other man.

“(The witness) told officers that she observed the handcuffed male (West) first hit the other with a glass bottle and that man responded by striking the one who had thrown the bottle several times,” police said, via TMZ.

Additionally, West and the other man both told police they knew each other and that incident stemmed from a dispute earlier in the morning. Neither West nor the other man have pressed charges.

The officer who allegedly recorded the video of West has been suspended indefinitely.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images