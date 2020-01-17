Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Jacoby Ellsbury wants to continue playing, it appears at least one team might be interested in him.

The Chicago Cubs.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Cubs have discussed the idea of bringing the veteran outfielder in.

Cubs have considered/discussed Jacoby Ellsbury. Probably a long shot but Cubs have a leadoff issue and Ellsbury is a surprise free agent after being released. JE hasn’t played in 2 years so before moving forward they’d want to gauge his interest/mindset. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2020

As Heyman mentions, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Ellsbury play. He has not played since the 2017 season, and his time with the New York Yankees was marred by injuries.

That said, if there’s even a chance he has anything left in the tank, Ellsbury could be somewhat useful for the Cubs. That’s a gamble though, seeing as his offensive numbers cratered in New York, even when he was playing mostly full seasons.

The 36-year-old probably could be signed for a minimum deal, so it might be worth a flier for Chicago, or any other team for that matter.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images