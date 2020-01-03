Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Stern may be gone, but he certainly will not be forgotten.

The former NBA commissioner died Wednesday at age 77 due to complications from a brain hemorrhage he suffered three weeks ago. And on Friday, the NBA announced a plan to honor the groundbreaking commissioner all season long.

All players and game officials will wear a black band around the sleeve of their uniforms for the rest of the 2019-20 season to honor Stern, per ESPN.

Here’s what the black band looks like on the Boston Celtics’ jerseys, via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn:

Here’s a #Celtics uniform with the black patch to honor the late David Stern pic.twitter.com/JKxqj01wpo — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 3, 2020

What a nice tribute for a truly impressive man.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images