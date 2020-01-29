Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the biggest events in college hockey is quickly approaching.

The 68th annual Beanpot tournament kicks off on Monday, Feb. 2, with the Harvard Crimson taking on the two-time defending champion Northeastern Huskies. Following the exciting first matchup, Boston College and Boston University will renew their rivalry at TD Garden, with the championship game being played the following week.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy, along with a special guest hockey guru in NESN.com’s Logan Mullen, previewed the upcoming tournament. McAvoy and Randall also recapped the past week in the college hockey world and handed out their Hockey East three stars of the week in the latest installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Women’s Hockey: UConn at Northeastern, 2 p.m. ET (NESN)

Women’s Hockey: Vermont at BU, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Men’s Hockey: Harvard at Northeastern, 5 p.m. ET (NESN)

Monday – Men’s Beanpot Semi-Finals

Men’s Hockey: Harvard at Northeastern, 5 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: BC at BU, 8 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Tuesday – Women’s Beanpot Semi-Finals

Women’s Hockey: Harvard at Northeastern, 5 p.m. ET (NESN)

Women’s Hockey: BC at BU, 8 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.