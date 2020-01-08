Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The college hockey season is starting to sizzle.

With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the second half of the college hockey season is in full swing and last week did not disappoint in the slightest.

Harvard continued its recent slide, dropping both of its contests this past weekend in convincing fashion. On the other hand, Boston College extended its winning streak with an 8-3 thumping of Vermont. UMass and Denver duked it out in what likely was the highest-rated matchup of the weekend, and the Pioneers came away with a massive sweep over the Minutemen.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy discussed these topics along with their ripple effects, and also gave their Hockey East three stars of the week on this week’s installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also spoke with UMass captain Niko Hildenbrand ahead of the Minutemen’s upcoming two-game slate against BC and previewed this week’s slate of college hockey games on the NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Women’s Hockey: St. Lawrence at Brown, 6 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Men’s Hockey: No. 10 UMass at No. 4 BC, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Women’s Hockey: No. 7 Princeton at No. 9 Harvard, 3:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: No. 4 BC at No. 10 UMass, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Sunday

Women’s Hockey: BC at No. 3 Northeastern, 1 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: No. 15 Arizona St. at Brown, 4 p.m. ET (NESN)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.