Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To say Mike McCarthy has landed on his feet would be an understatement.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach has agreed to become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Monday morning.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy confirmed the report to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Mike McCarthy tells me he just signed with the #Cowboys. Done deal. He’s their new head coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2020

The veteran head coach spent 13 seasons as the coach of the Packers, winning a Super Bowl in 2010. During his tenure in Green Bay, he was one of the NFL’s most successful head coaches, winning 62 percent of his games and reaching the playoffs in nine of 13 years.

McCarthy’s style eventually went stale, and there were reported issues regarding his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, McCarthy deserves plenty of credit for the work he did with Brett Favre at the start of his Packers run, where he was able to help resurrect the Hall of Famer’s career. And despite his issues with Rodgers at the end, McCarthy also should be lauded for bringing along the supremely talented QB and putting him in position to succeed through the prime of his career.

Now, McCarthy will be tasked with doing the same alongside Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The coach inherits a very talented Dallas team that never reached its potential under Jason Garrett.