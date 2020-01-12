Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Additional details continue to trickle out about the myriad injuries Julian Edelman played through during the 2019 New England Patriots season.

The latest: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Edelman partially tore cartilage in his ribs during the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets — an injury that, per the report, “would sideline many players, especially playing a position such as wide receiver.”

Edelman is scheduled to undergo offseason surgeries on his knee and shoulder, per a report from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

The 33-year-old wideout was limited in nearly every Patriots practice from Week 4 on but played in every game, finishing the regular season with 100 catches for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for one touchdown and threw for another.

Edelman, who ranked fifth in the NFL in receptions this season, has two years remaining on his Patriots contract. He turns 34 in May.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images