Joe Judge’s initial New York Giants coaching staff could include another New England Patriots assistant.

Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema is “in the mix” for the Giants’ defensive coordinator job, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Joe Judge’s staff with the Giants remains somewhat of a mystery while he finalizes his deal, which should happen soon. But expect Patriots D-line coach Bret Bielema to be in the mix for defensive coordinator. #Giants #Patriots — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2020

Bielema has spent the last two seasons in New England following head-coaching stints at Wisconsin (2006 to 2012) and Arkansas (2013 to 2017). The 49-year-old worked as a “consultant to the head coach” under Bill Belichick in 2018 before taking over as D-line coach last offseason.

Judge agreed to term with the Giants on Tuesday after eight seasons with the Patriots — three as a special teams assistant, four as special teams coordinator and one as special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach. He’s the third Patriots assistant to leave for a head-coaching gig in the last three years, joining Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins, 2018) and Matt Patricia (Detroit Lions, 2017).

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is scheduled to interview for the Cleveland Browns’ head-coaching vacancy on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images