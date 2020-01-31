Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady: Master of football and social media.

The New England Patriots quarterback set the internet ablaze Thursday by posting a cryptic photograph of himself. Whether he’s entering or exiting the field is unclear, but people decided to debate it anyway.

Well, it appears the tweet “is not related to Tom Brady’s football future,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Am told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady’s football future. Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun. https://t.co/DmUcn5vCvK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2020

Phew.

We’re sure speculation about the meaning behind this picture will continue to swirl, however.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images