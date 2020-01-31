Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five of the players involved in the skirmish between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks are paying the price for their actions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric of the Grizzlies and Elfrid Payton of the Knicks were each handed a one-game suspension by the NBA on Thursday for their roles in the scrap, according to the Associated Press. Payton was suspended for shoving Jae Crowder after the Grizzlies forward stole an inbounded ball and attempted a 3-pointer in the final moments of Wednesday’s game.

Crowder was fined $25,000 for escalating the situation.

Knicks _ Marcus Morris was fined $35,000 for both his role in the scuffle and for insensitive comments he made about Crowder after the game. He later apologized, as did the team.

Sounds like their next matchup, which isn’t until April 1, should certainly be interesting.

