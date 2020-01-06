Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There probably are a few talking heads who can’t wait to jump on TV and celebrate the New England Patriots’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card weekend.

Nick Wright without a doubt will be one of them. And he got a head start Sunday afternoon when he took to Twitter to share his feelings regarding New England’s dynasty.

At first, it seemed as if the “First Things First” co-host was going to say something positive about the squad’s dominance over the last 20 years. But in classic Wright form, he went right into criticizing Bill Belichick and Co.

“Patriots run the last 20 years was the most impressive, improbable & difficult one in history,” Wright began his tweet. “It will never be duplicated.

“It was also accompanied with multiple credible cheating scandals & an insufferable fan base.

“On behalf of the entire country outside of NE: Good riddance.”

Did you really expect anything less?

We’re sure this is just the beginning of Wright sounding off on the Patriots, but New England fans surely will be happy when he finds something else to be negative about.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images