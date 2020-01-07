The Patriots’ season ended abruptly and not how many predicted it would after New England lost to the Tennessee Titans during Saturday’s wild-card game at Gillette Stadium.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the franchise heading into the offseason, particularly what Tom Brady’s future looks like.

But now the team’s focus shifts to next year, as Julian Edelman already took to social media to tell the fans the Patriots will be “hungry” in 2020. And fellow wide receiver N’Keal Harry followed suit Monday afternoon.

“Not the way we wanted it to end, but just wanted to say thank you to Pats Nation and all the people who showed constant support. I’ll continue to pour my heart and soul into this game day in and day out. Onto 2020💪🏾,” he tweeted.

Harry spent the first half of this season on injured reserve and made his debut in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished the year with 12 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

