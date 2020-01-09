Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Wednesday night wasn’t an ordinary one for Kemba Walker.

The Celtics guard was ejected midway through the third quarter of Boston’s 129-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs after arguing a non-call with a game official. Walker was unhappy a foul wasn’t called on LaMarcus Aldridge for knocking him to the ground on a hard screen .

On top of his first-ever NBA ejection, Walker was assessed two technical fouls. Brad Stevens also received one.

After the game, crew chief Rodney Mott explained the decision not to call a foul on the play.

“In real-time, it’s a difficult play; but we deem the screen to be legal, as LaMarcus was set,” Mott said, per the pool report.

Walker was assessed two technicals for using profanity toward an official on two different occasions.

POOL REPORT ON THE KEMBA WALKER EJECTION: pic.twitter.com/ymHTQJJeRw — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 9, 2020

As Walker noted in his post-game comments, NBA fans have seen players do much worse and not get tossed. But in the end, Walker said, “the choice was” that of the official.

“I guess tonight (the ref) felt I said a little bit too much, so it was his choice,” he said. “Obviously it’s on those guys to make the decision, and he made it.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images