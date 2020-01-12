Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has some explaining to do.

The New England Patriots receiver was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills after being seen jumping on the hood of someone’s Mercedes, according to TMZ Sports. An unknown civilian reported the incident to nearby police, who apprehended Edelman and later cited for misdemeanor vandalism.

The 33-year-old eventually was released and reportedly left the police station with his friends.

From TMZ’s report:

“Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way … Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at around 9 p.m. PT when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage. Bad news for Julian … cops were in the area working a robbery case, when someone flagged them down and gave them the low down.”

https://t.co/G1KQRFv9WR Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's Mercedes … TMZ Sports has learned. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 12, 2020

It remains to be seen whether the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office will file charges against Edelman.

The star receiver is a week removed the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans. Edelman reportedly will undergo knee and shoulder injuries this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images