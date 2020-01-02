Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had every player present and accounted for yet again Thursday afternoon at their final practice of wild-card week.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at all three practices this week as they prepare for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Thursday’s practice was held on the game field.

The Patriots enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-40s during Thursday’s half-padded session. That won’t be the case this weekend, as Saturday’s forecast calls for rain with a high temperature in the upper 40s and a low in the low 30s.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Patriots will release their final injury report Thursday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com