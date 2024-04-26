FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday night was incredibly memorable for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Not only did he hear his name called with the third overall pick in the NFL draft, but Maye, who grew up just outside of Charlotte, N.C., also got to meet one of his childhood idols in Cam Newton.

Newton did work for the NFL Network at the draft, and the former Carolina Panthers superstar just so happens to know a thing or two about playing for the Patriots after spending the 2020 season with New England.

Newton made sure to pass on some New England-specific advice to Maye, who overnight became the face of the Patriots franchise.

“The first thing he said was about the fans. What a great city, great sports town, great sports area here in New England. Got the Celtics right over there and the Red Sox and the Bruins,” Maye said during his introductory press conference Friday at Gillette Stadium. “So, just a great sports city was the first thing he said. He said just to be yourself, enjoy it, embrace it.”

If Maye’s career ends up having a similar trajectory to that of Newton, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, the Patriots will be in luck. Newton won an NFL MVP award in 2015 and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Newton started 15 games during his brief stint with the Patriots and compiled a 7-8 record. He completed 65.8% of his passes — the second-highest mark of his career — for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns. The Patriots cut Newton prior to the 2021 season as they gave the starting quarterback reins to Mac Jones.

It wouldn’t be a complete surprise if Maye, who has some athleticism packed into his 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame, shows hints of Newton’s game once he takes the field. After all, Maye pretended to be like Newton as a kid in his backyard.

“Cam Newton, growing up in Charlotte, he was my MVP,” Maye said. “Just a great player. Had a short stint here where he was making plays. So, it was fun to see him do that. But just glad I got to meet one of my idols growing up and share and ask him questions about New England.”