Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An online petition to change the NBA logo in honor of the late Kobe Bryant quickly is gaining steam.

The petition, found on Change.com, garnered more than 1.3 million signatures by 11 p.m. ET on Monday, roughly 36 hours after Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. A 1.5 million-signature goal has been set for the petition.

Some players have called for the change as well, including Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford and ex-Boston Celtic Paul Pierce.

“He had such an impact in our game [and] on this generation that you have to make his presence felt — and continuously felt — forever,” Pierce told TMZ on Monday.

The current NBA logo, which features a silhouette of former Los Angeles Laker Jerry West, has been used by the league since 1971.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images