Sunday was a tough day in the world of sports.

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Maria, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Many took to social media platforms to offer their condolences, share memories and remember the five-time NBA champion. Teams throughout the league also honored Bryant with a 24-second shot clock violations.

While people were mourning the loss of Bryant, there still were games going on, including the Pro Bowl. And even though Lamar Jackson never met Bryant, he still had an impact on the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

“You know that’s a legend, man,” Jackson said after the game, per CBS Baltimore. “And he did so much for the game of basketball, a lot of people look up to Kobe Bryant, including myself, you know he’s a great player and from what I heard he’s a great person as well, so my heart and prayers are with his family.”

ESPN’s Jenna Laine asked Jackson what he could learn from a player like Bryant.

“He won five championships,” he said, “I’m trying to chase that legacy. … I didn’t know him at all. I wish I could have.” God always calls his angels home for a reason. God knows best.”

It’s amazing to see the impact Bryant left on players he never had the opportunity to meet.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images