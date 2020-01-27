The NBA community is in mourning after the sudden deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday.

Teams and players throughout the NBA paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was one of nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Calif. Even Michael Jordan shared an emotional message following the heartbreaking news.

Jordan said he’s “in shock” over Bryant’s death and shared his condolences with Bryant’s wife Vanessa, the Lakers and basketball fans worldwide.

“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling,” he said. “I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.”

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

Beautiful.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images