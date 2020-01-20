If we had to guess, Rob Lowe just wanted to see both teams have fun Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Lowe was in attendance for the NFC Championship Game, which saw the San Francisco 49ers punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. While celebrities taking in high-profile sporting events isn’t anything out of the ordinary, Lowe managed to take the internet by storm via his incredibly generic hat which simply featured the NFL logo.

The jokes, as you can imagine, were endless.

As for Lowe, the hilarity of the situation might have gone over his head.

Take notes, Drake. This is how you avoid being labeled as a bandwagon fan.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports Images