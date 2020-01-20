Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If we had to guess, Rob Lowe just wanted to see both teams have fun Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Lowe was in attendance for the NFC Championship Game, which saw the San Francisco 49ers punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. While celebrities taking in high-profile sporting events isn’t anything out of the ordinary, Lowe managed to take the internet by storm via his incredibly generic hat which simply featured the NFL logo.

The jokes, as you can imagine, were endless.

Rob Lowe’s “NFL hat” wins Twitter on Sunday 😂 pic.twitter.com/GK10eKuvpo — Phil Aubrey (@Philly_OnAir) January 20, 2020

So who's your favorite team? Rob Lowe: yes pic.twitter.com/RtdMM0gtvF — Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) January 20, 2020

As someone who occasionally enjoys watching football but couldn't care less about any particular team, @RobLowe wearing an NFL hat speaks to me on a deep level. pic.twitter.com/aq9PwKqywt — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe – "Go team!" pic.twitter.com/R2XvrktEHW — SUBSCRIBE OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe just rooting for a good game and success of the league pic.twitter.com/bPERC9oCGa — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 20, 2020

A LIDS EMPLOYEE, ONE WEEK AGO: Are you sure, sir? No one's ever bought that one before. It's kinda just for display.

ROB LOWE: pic.twitter.com/dxsNYJuJIp — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 20, 2020

As for Lowe, the hilarity of the situation might have gone over his head.

I didn’t expect my hat to be the most interesting part of this game! https://t.co/F54cTppe7C — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 20, 2020

Take notes, Drake. This is how you avoid being labeled as a bandwagon fan.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports Images