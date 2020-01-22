The wait continues for Robert Williams’ return.

Williams has been out since Dec. 6 with a hip injury, which has forced him to remain mostly inactive during the rehab process.

It’s been clear since earlier in the month that the Boston Celtics big man would not return prior to the All-Star break, which begins after the Celtics’ Feb. 13 meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Williams has resumed running, which is a step in the right direction.

“He ran yesterday. Will take today and go lighter and then will run,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said after Wednesday’s shootaround, via MassLive. “He is going to have another meeting and scan on February 4th and at that point in time, we’ll know exactly, or have a better idea of return to play. But it wont be before All-Star break.”

Boston’s frontcourt still has been mostly fine in Williams’ absence, thanks in no small part to the play of Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter. Still, Williams’ shot-blocking prowess will be much-welcomed when the time comes.

