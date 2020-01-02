The sports world is mourning a huge loss after former NBA commissioner David Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77. Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 17 and underwent emergency surgery, but was unable to recover.

He held the title of commissioner for 30 years and helped grow the league tremendously over the course of his tenure.

After the news broke, many NBA stars, both past and present, took to Twitter to express their condolences and share some pictures of Stern.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images