Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world is mourning a huge loss after former NBA commissioner David Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77. Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 17 and underwent emergency surgery, but was unable to recover.

He held the title of commissioner for 30 years and helped grow the league tremendously over the course of his tenure.

After the news broke, many NBA stars, both past and present, took to Twitter to express their condolences and share some pictures of Stern.

Prayers up for David Stern and his family!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 1, 2020

RIP Mr David Stern

The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020

I can not put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me but many others. He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend. @NBA pic.twitter.com/mbnneqm18s — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020

David Stern was such a history maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

The league wouldn’t be what it is today without you. The entire NBA family and fans around the world will miss you. 💔 #2009Draftday

RIP David Stern🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tnSYMsTnjp — James Harden (@JHarden13) January 1, 2020

Sad news. We lost a legend! RIP David Stern — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 1, 2020

Th NBA and my family would not be in our position if wasn’t for one of the greatest Commissioners in professional sports. RIP David Stern. The game thanks you and will miss you. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 1, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images