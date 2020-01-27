Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The escalator that leads you up to TD Garden often is lit up Celtic green, but it adopted a new color Monday morning.

The home of the Celtics and Bruins took part in paying tribute to Kobe Bryant, who was among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning just outside of Los Angeles. One day after the fatal accident, the TD Garden escalator was illuminated in purple out of respect to the Lakers legend.

You can check out the steps here.

Boston’s biggest sports stars also saluted Bryant, as Tom Brady, Paul Pierce and David Ortiz, among others, all delivered thoughtful posts on their respective social media channels. Additionally, the Celtics and the Pelicans joined forces for a touching tribute before their Sunday night contest in New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images