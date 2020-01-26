Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Triston Casas had a pretty successful 2019 season in Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem, and it was enough to earn him a spot on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 list of Major League Baseball prospects.

The Boston Red Sox’s 2018 first-round pick clubbed 20 home runs and 81 RBIs in 118 games between the two clubs.

Boston also has Bobby Dalbec in its farm system, who impressed during the WBSC Premier 12 for Team USA, but he did not make the top 100 list. In fact, Casas was the lone Red Sox prospect to be recognized at No. 77.

Here’s the reasoning:

Boston’s farm system heavily contributed to the 2018 World Series championship, providing plenty of homegrown talent including Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, not to mention trade fodder to acquire Craig Kimbrel and Chris Sale. Boston is now in the process of replenishing its young talent, with some promising players in the lowest levels of the system but only one Top 100 Prospect for the second straight year.

They also project him entering the big leagues in 2022. It certainly will be interesting to see how the Sox handle the corner infielder and what his future holds in MLB.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images