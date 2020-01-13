The 2020 Oscar nominations are out, and you’ll never believe this, but people are upset on the Internet.

As is the case every year, the list of nominees for the Academy Awards was met with disagreement from moviegoers and film buffs. This year’s biggest snubs include the likes of Greta Gerwig, Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez, all of whom were expected to be recognized for their work.

“Uncut Gems” also struck out. The Safdie brothers’ film was not included among the nine Best Picture nominees and despite hefty critical acclaim, Adam Sandler did not garner his first Oscar nomination for his leading role. Sandler’s co-star, future Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, also wasn’t nominated, which several folks on Twitter expressed their distaste for.

As KG once emphatically declared, anything is possible, so maybe he’ll be in store for some Oscar love one day down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images