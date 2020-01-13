Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Oscar nominations are out, and you’ll never believe this, but people are upset on the Internet.

As is the case every year, the list of nominees for the Academy Awards was met with disagreement from moviegoers and film buffs. This year’s biggest snubs include the likes of Greta Gerwig, Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez, all of whom were expected to be recognized for their work.

“Uncut Gems” also struck out. The Safdie brothers’ film was not included among the nine Best Picture nominees and despite hefty critical acclaim, Adam Sandler did not garner his first Oscar nomination for his leading role. Sandler’s co-star, future Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, also wasn’t nominated, which several folks on Twitter expressed their distaste for.

the academy didn't nominate kevin garnett because they are cowards — Hayley Archer (@HayleyKArcher) January 13, 2020

The only Oscars snub that matters: How is Kevin Garnett not nominated? — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) January 13, 2020

The real travesty snub this morning is Kevin Garnett — Roy Edroso (@edroso) January 13, 2020

Kevin Garnett needs to go scream at various Academy members — Crowbar vocalist Ed Orgeron (@TravisMarmon) January 13, 2020

🗣KEVING GARNETT WAS SNUBBED FOR BEST SUPORTING ACTOR!!!! — new frank ocean is out (@miguelwithsound) January 13, 2020

no Garnett????? — duto (@auttomat) January 13, 2020

As KG once emphatically declared, anything is possible, so maybe he’ll be in store for some Oscar love one day down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images