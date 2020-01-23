Tom Brady isn’t the only future Hall of Fame quarterback with an uncertain future.

Drew Brees, like Brady, features a voidable 2020 campaign in his contract, meaning he’ll be eligible to hit the open market when the new NFL year opens in mid-March. Despite Brees’ impending free agency, Saints coach Sean Payton recently expressed belief the veteran signal-caller will be back under center for New Orleans next season, and Peter King hopes to see that come to fruition.

But when it comes to Brady, King is intrigued by the thought of the six-time Super Bowl champion taking his talents outside of Foxboro.

“I’d rather see Brady play for a new team,” King told Mike Florio on NBC Sports. “I just have this feeling like, you know, not that it’s played out in New England, because I definitely think Brady would go back, but I think the thought of Brady playing somewhere else might be a little bit energizing to him. The thought of him going to Vegas, the thought of him going to LA and being the new billboard for the Chargers. I think that would be really energizing to him, whereas not to say it wouldn’t be the same for Drew Brees, but I just think the marriage between Brees and Sean Payton — I just think right now, for the future, how badly the Saints want to play 2020 with Brees that I just think it’s more natural to think of Brees back in New Orleans than I think it is to imagine Brady back in New England.”

So, where could Brady end up if he does elect to leave the Patriots? The Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans also have been identified by talking heads as potential landing spots for the 42-year-old. But while it seems like Brady’s market will be fairly robust, any interested team will need to outmatch Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who sure sounds committed to bringing back the star signal-caller.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images