Monday will be a momentous day for Zdeno Chara.

The 42-year-old defenseman is expected to suit up for his 1,000th game as a member of the Bruins when Boston takes on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Chara will be the sixth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, joining Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron, Don Sweeney and Wayne Cashman.

This is no small feat for Chara, who’s been a role model for countless Bruins players (especially defensemen) in 14 seasons with the squad. Chara has gone through thick and thin since joining Boston in 2006 — including three Stanley Cup Final appearances, one championship, and a James Norris Memorial Trophy — making the honor all the more special.

“He treats his body so well on and off the ice, kind of showing the road for the D, no matter how big or small you are,” Matt Grzelcyk said Sunday, per BostonBruins.com’s Eric Russo. “He’s always very vocal with us, on the bench pointing things out that we can do better and just watching him lead by example. It’s been an honor to call him my teammate.”

Hats off to Zee.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images