The Green Bay Packers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. But it didn’t come without controversy.

With two minutes remaining and Green Bay faced with a third-and-9 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 45-yard line, Aaron Rodgers connected with Jimmy Graham for the first down.

Or did he?

It appeared Seattle safety Lano Hill was able to tackle Graham to make it fourth down, but was ruled a first. Officials reviewed the play and upheld the decision, which paved the way for the Packers to kneel three times before clinching their W.

Check it out for yourself:

This was ruled a first down on the field and stood after a review. Did they get it right? pic.twitter.com/fgmvsLhlDD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2020

It’s certainly close and probably too close to overturn. And had it been ruled short, that’s no guarantee Rodgers wouldn’t have converted on fourth down.

Now Rodgers, who’s going to enjoy some scotch ahead of next week’s game, and the rest of the Green and Yellow now must shift their focus to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers as the two teams will battle it out at Levi’s Stadium with a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images