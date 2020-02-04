Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

(First Period, 17:45, 1-0 BC): The Eagles take the first lead of the game! Patrick Giles beats Ashton Abel for the 1-0 lead.

(First Period, 20:00, 0-0) The puck has dropped and the first period has begun for the 2020 Beanpot.

7:50 p.m. ET: Good evening from TD Garden where the BC Eagles and BU Terriers are set to battle it out in the 2020 Beanpot semifinal.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game:

The Terriers had a special guest deliver their starting lineups to the locker room:

Adam Gaudette delivered the starting line-up to the Huskies ahead of tonight's first matchup 💪 @Hockey_Gaud | @GoNUmhockey pic.twitter.com/HuPbjoynIl — NESN (@NESN) February 4, 2020

BOSTON — The 2020 Beanpot finally is here.

The Northeastern Huskies defeated the Harvard Crimson 3-1 in their semifinal game, sending the Huskies to their third straight Beanpot Championship.

The Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers are up next when the puck drops at 8:40 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Be sure to keep it here all game for updates and highlights from the semifinal.