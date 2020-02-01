Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“My name is Bill Belichick and I like to party.”

Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, surprisingly showed up at Rob Gronkowski’s “Gronk Beach Party Miami” on Saturday in their finest Nantucket attire, per Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder. I guess we now know what Belichick does in February when he’s not coaching Super Bowls. He’s partying with Gronk.

BILL BELICHICK IS AT GRONK’S BEACH PARTY I REPEAT BILL BELICHICK IS AT GRONK’S BEACH PARTY — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 1, 2020

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but Bill Belichick at Gronk’s beach party is at least 150k pic.twitter.com/CwNwkJbGO4 — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 1, 2020

This is the first time Belichick has been spotted in Miami in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV. Belichick has been a topic of conversation leading up to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs since he traded 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco back in 2017.

It seems unlikely Belichick would have made an appearance at the party if Gronkowski didn’t retire last offseason. Maybe if Belichick can convince Gronk to put back some Jägerbombs, he can talk the tight end into coming out of retirement.

Gronkowski wouldn’t close the door on a comeback this week and said he’s only down 10 or 12 pounds from his playing weight.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images