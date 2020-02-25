Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The days are ticking down to the target return date for Boston Celtics center Robert Williams.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge previously said the organization is hoping Williams will return around March 1, whether that be a few days before or a few days after.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens issued a positive update to reporters regarding Williams during Tuesday’s shootaround.

“He’s dunking at like 13 feet right now,” Stevens said, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “… So, he looks fine by my non-medical eyes. But it’s all about the scan at the end of the week,” Stevens said. “If ramping him up has provided no increase in issues, then he’s ready to go. If the scan doesn’t look good we’re back to square one.”

Surely, Celtics fans hope it will not be a return to “square one” since Williams has been out since Dec. 9. The 2018 first-round pick has missed 35 games thus far as he continues to recover from a left hip bone edema. Williams has played in 19 games this season, averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Williams, along with point guard Kemba Walker, has been ruled out for the Celtics’ Tuesday night contest against the Portland Trailblazers. But Williams hinted at an upcoming return with a recent tweet, so his return could be just around the corner.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images