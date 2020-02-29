Carsen Edwards has yet to create much of a role for himself during his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, but that doesn’t mean coach Brad Stevens is ready to draw a final conclusion on his impact this year.

Not yet, anyway.

Stevens told reporters Saturday, prior to the Celtics hosting the Houston Rockets at TD Garden, he could see Edwards creating opportunities for himself as the regular season comes to a close. And if Edwards gets that chance, Stevens also knows the 21-year-old shooting guard could create a niche for himself with his scoring potential.

“There’s no way that book is closed yet on this year,” Stevens said, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “He could easily be a guy that breaks into the rotation for the end of the year or certainly in a playoff series if you’re struggling to put the ball through the net.”

Edwards, the No. 33 overall pick in 2019, has played in 34 games for the Celtics this season. The Purdue product is averaging just shy of nine minutes per game while contributing 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds all while shooting 35.7 percent from the field in a limited sample size.

Even with the health playing a factor in the Celtics back court this season, specifically with starting point guard Kemba Walker dealing with a lingering knee injury, Edwards is second to last among guards in minutes per game. He’s third from the bottom in games played, however, appearing in more than fellow rookie Romeo Langford (21) and tw-way guard Tremont Waters (nine). Of course, it doesn’t help that Edwards is behind guards Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Brad Wanamaker and Walker, just to name a few.

The unwavering confidence of Stevens, however, comes somewhat well-warranted. After all, Edwards showed the ability to score from the perimeter in his first preseason, including a game where he impressed Stevens by hitting eight 3-pointers in six minutes.

It could play a role in what Stevens decides as the C’s head down the stretch and into the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images