Tom Brady has been fairly private since the end of the New England Patriots season, but Saturday he was out in the public eye.
Brady sat front row at the Carrier Dome as Syracuse men’s basketball hosted the University of North Carolina on Saturday. He sat alongside Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
While this will not be the deciding factor of whether Brady stays or leaves New England, Patriot fans will be happy see him hanging out with his favorite target.
Here is the image below with talk show host Jimmy Fallon pictured alongside.
.@TomBrady, @Edelman11 and @jimmyfallon are in the Carrier Dome as Syracuse takes on the Tar Heels https://t.co/SzRrZO6Hjo pic.twitter.com/eS1FTOPdYa
— Syracuse Basketball (@syrbasketball) February 29, 2020
Certainly not the trio you would expect, but still one everyone would like to see.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images