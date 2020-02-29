Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has been fairly private since the end of the New England Patriots season, but Saturday he was out in the public eye.

Brady sat front row at the Carrier Dome as Syracuse men’s basketball hosted the University of North Carolina on Saturday. He sat alongside Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

While this will not be the deciding factor of whether Brady stays or leaves New England, Patriot fans will be happy see him hanging out with his favorite target.

Here is the image below with talk show host Jimmy Fallon pictured alongside.

Certainly not the trio you would expect, but still one everyone would like to see.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images