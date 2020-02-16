Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will look to continue their winning ways Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins, who beat the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, will complete their back-to-back when they visit the New York Rangers. Boston has won eight of its last nine games and is in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Jarsolav Halak is expected to start in net for Bruce Cassidy’s team.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Rangers:

When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images