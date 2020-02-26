If it was up to Kemba Walker, he’d be taking the court in Portland when the Boston Celtics play the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

But a lingering knee injury will keep the guard sidelined for his third consecutive game. Walker hasn’t played since the All-Star Game, in which he logged just over 29 minutes.

It’s unclear when Walker will return to the court. But he’s confident he’d be in the starting five if it was his decision.

“We all go through injuries and things of that nature,” he said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “I’ve been blessed my whole career to not have to go through this as much. It happens, not much I can do.

“… It’s kind of a different situation and I just have to be smart. You just have to be,” Walker added. “For sure if it was up to me I would definitely go out there and play, but at this point I just don’t want to take a step backwards if I was to go out there. So just being cautious.”

Boston tips off with Portland at 10 p.m. ET on Monday before wrapping up its road trip in Utah against the Jazz on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images