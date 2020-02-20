Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is a return in sight for Boston Celtics center Robert Williams — and he knows it.

“You know, I’m getting anxious just knowing I’m a couple days away,” Williams told reporters Wednesday at practice, per CLNS media, prior to the Celtics traveling to Minnesota for their first game since the NBA All-Star break.

“First game back I think is like a home game, so it’ll be special to me,” Williams said. “So, just stay locked in with my team on this road trip.”

Williams, of course, has been out since Dec. 9 with a hip edema. He has played in just 19 games this year and averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in the span. His first game back could come as soon as Feb. 29 against the Houston Rockets.

During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Wednesday morning, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said he expects Williams to return around Boston’s target date of March 1, but it “could be a few days before, could be a few days after.”

“He’s doing more and more each day,” Ainge said.

With it being so close to his return, Williams admitted it’s a little harder to stay focused on his rehab and not go too hard.

“Yeah, just because they let me free now,” Williams said, per CLNS Media. “There’s no limitations on anything I’m doing so, you know, I want to windmill every time I dunk. But I’ve still got to play it cautious a bit, you know what I’m saying?”

Williams will travel with the team on the Celtics’ four-game road trip starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, per Ainge.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images