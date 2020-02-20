Tony Romo will be returning to the broadcast booth for the 2020 NFL season, but it’s still unclear which network he will call home.

Well, it might be unclear to us. But the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback appears to be leaning toward one network over another.

Romo has been calling games alongside Jim Nantz on CBS since announcing his retirement in April 2017. Though polarizing at times, Romo’s popularity quickly blossomed thanks to his electric enthusiasm and ability to predict plays before the snap, making him one of the hottest commodities in NFL broadcasting.

ESPN reportedly is prepared to make Romo one heck of an offer — a multi-year deal worth between $10 and $14 million. But reports suggest CBS is willing to match that or any number proposed by ESPN, leaving fans wondering where Romo ultimately will land.

But during an appearance on“Ben & Skin” on 97.1 The Eagle on Tuesday, Romo hinted at where his landing spot might be.

“As someone who is making a decision in their life … you just want something to be very straightforward, make it simple, so that you just say, ‘Yep, let’s do it. Here we go.’ I think I’m already there a little bit, but we’ll see how it plays out,” Romo said, as transcribed by The Dallas Morning News’ Joey Hayden. “Even though I think I kind of know, I’m just not telling you guys.”

There’s lots that goes into making the decision, too.

“In my brain, it’s one of those things that you talk to your wife, the people that know you at their core, and you just have to figure out what’s important and try and make the best decision possible,” he said. “Obviously, I’m trying to say it the right way here, but I do feel like there is no perfect answer. It’s just a matter of me going through it, and I’ve never been through this in the broadcasting world.”

So, where will Romo land? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images